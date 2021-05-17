WATCH NOW: For Danville businesses, the face masks stay on

Staff at the store will wear face coverings until further notice, Richardson said.

Deborah Parks, co-owner at Phi-lly Cheese Steaks & Things on Riverside Drive, said they are continuing to space customers and groups a table apart from each other and ask them to wear masks.

Most customers continue to wear masks in the restaurant, she said, adding that she and her husband, Donald, will also keeping using the face coverings.

“I don’t yet feel comfortable with not wearing a mask in a public restaurant,” Deborah Parks said.

Back over at the mall, Blairs resident Jackie Smith said of the easing of restrictions, “It’s great that they’ve lifted it.”

However, she is now unsure whether to don a mask.

“I don’t know whether to wear it or not,” said Smith, adding that she has been vaccinated.

She attended a family birthday celebration Sunday night. Everyone who attended was vaccinated and did not wear masks, she said.

Those who are unvaccinated need to get their shots, Smith added. It is for that reason that Martinsville resident Brenda Yellock will keep wearing her mask.