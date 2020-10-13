WATCH NOW: GO TEC Training Lab opens in Danville with goal of introducing students to technology and manufacturing careers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time of the official ribbon cutting, a pair of Dobots — small robots with wheels, something similar to a toy remote-controlled car — did the honors.

“Basically everything focuses on advanced manufacturing — we look at engineering, we look at robotics and automation,” Hurt said. “This investment signifies job growth. That’s the ultimate goal for the Go Tech program — attracting new industry into the area. We just happen to be doing that at the middle school level right now to try to build that pipeline and increase the spokes that are in this area.”

Industry leaders were also on hand Tuesday to revel in the opening of the facility that aims to offer more career ideas to students at a younger age.

Jason Wells — the vice chair of the GO TEC advisory board and the president of Kyocera SGS Tech Hub, a manufacturer located across the street from the Institute — expressed his optimism for how the new technology available to students will help usher in a new generation of manufacturing and engineering professionals.