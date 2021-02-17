WATCH NOW: Heaters, chainsaws, generators in high demand around Danville

Riverside True Value Hardware sold out of its two generators last Friday and customers grabbed all of the store's 24 kerosene heaters just two hours after they arrived Wednesday morning.
"I'm about to sell out of everything we've got," owner Randy Stephens told the Danville Register & Bee during a busy day at the store Wednesday on Trade Street.
Customers have been buying up oil lamps and kerosene, electric and propane heaters, and other items in reaction to last weekend's ice storm and in anticipation of another.
"We've sold so many chainsaws this week," said Suzanne Long, Stephens' daughter and an employee at the store.
Though managers at other stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Sam's Club declined to be interviewed, at least one said they had sold out of generators.
Disasters play a large role in increasing sales of home generators that provide backup power in case of an outage.
"Major power outages due to natural disasters [have] been instrumental in driving the growth of of the market," according to a March 13, 2020, Business Wire article.
The residential portable generator market in the United States is expected to grow by about 8% through 2024, according to the article.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips for those opting to purchase and use a generator:
- If water has been near electrical circuits and electrical equipment, turn off the power at the main breaker or fuse on the service panel. Do not turn the power back on until electrical equipment has been inspected by a qualified electrician.
- If you must use a portable generator, manufacturer recommendations and specifications must be strictly followed. The generator should always be positioned outside the structure.
- When using gasoline- and diesel-powered portable generators, switch the main breaker or fuse on the service panel to the “off” position before starting the generator. This will prevent power lines from being inadvertently energized by backfeed electricity from the generators, and help protect utility line workers or other workers or people in neighboring buildings from electrocution.
- Backfeed in electrical energy is a potential risk for electrical energy workers. Electrocutions are the fifth leading cause of all reported occupational deaths.
Generator use is also a major cause of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the CDC. Generators should only be used in well-ventilated areas.