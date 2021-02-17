WATCH NOW: Heaters, chainsaws, generators in high demand around Danville

Riverside True Value Hardware sold out of its two generators last Friday and customers grabbed all of the store's 24 kerosene heaters just two hours after they arrived Wednesday morning.

"I'm about to sell out of everything we've got," owner Randy Stephens told the Danville Register & Bee during a busy day at the store Wednesday on Trade Street.

Customers have been buying up oil lamps and kerosene, electric and propane heaters, and other items in reaction to last weekend's ice storm and in anticipation of another.

"We've sold so many chainsaws this week," said Suzanne Long, Stephens' daughter and an employee at the store.

Though managers at other stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Sam's Club declined to be interviewed, at least one said they had sold out of generators.

Disasters play a large role in increasing sales of home generators that provide backup power in case of an outage.

"Major power outages due to natural disasters [have] been instrumental in driving the growth of of the market," according to a March 13, 2020, Business Wire article.

The residential portable generator market in the United States is expected to grow by about 8% through 2024, according to the article.