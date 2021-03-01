WATCH NOW: In virtual session, hemp leaders try to help industry cultivate itself around science

About 230 participants from 28 states virtually took part in the fourth annual Industrial Hemp Summit last week that was broadcast from the Institute for Advanced Learning in Research in Danville.

The Southeast Hemp Association and the Institute coordinated the two-day session focusing on helping the industry — still in its infancy and experiencing growing pains — cultivate itself around science, sound business principles and high standards, a news release stated.

“Building the U.S. Industrial Hemp Industry is like putting together a 5,000-piece puzzle blindfolded and with the pieces constantly shifting,” Marty Clemons, board chair of the Southeast Hemp Association, said. “It is imperative that we collaborate in a professional and transparent manner to create a sustainable industry."

During the Feb. 22-23 event centered on a theme of "One Industry United," the dozens of virtual attendees had the chance to participate in question and answer sessions with the event speakers and were able to "engage in potential virtual networking opportunities," the release said.

Previously — in life before COVID-19 — these often fast-paced sessions were held in-person at the Institute. The groups plan to return to that structure next year.