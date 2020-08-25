WATCH NOW: Institute, DCC awarded $1.78 million contract to develop training program

Simpson said officials hope to start the training with 36 students next year.

The prototype training program, geared especially toward adults including military veterans, would be about four months for job-seekers and will begin in mid-2021, Simpson said during a presentation at the meeting.

Students will train during the four-month course at DCC and the Institute.

The accelerated training program will support the U.S. Department of Defense's industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, whose main priority is to train skilled workers to address skill gaps and manpower shortages in the defense industry.

"We want to be a leader in providing that solution," Simpson said during the presentation.

The Institute and DCC partnered with Philips Corporation, a supplier of manufacturing equipment, and the Spectrum Group, a defense consulting firm. They consulted with the defense industry to develop the accelerated program.

"This is the epitome of a public-private partnership," Warner told reporters following the meeting and a tour of the Gene Haas Center for Integrated Machining.