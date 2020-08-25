WATCH NOW: Institute, DCC awarded $1.78 million contract to develop training program

A job-training program to prepare the region's workers for careers in the defense industry is coming to Danville.
During a visit to Danville on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner announced that the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and Danville Community College have been awarded a $1.78 million contract for a pilot project to develop a training program, Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing.
The program will focus on the naval shipbuilding sector and train skilled workers in machining, welding, metrology/quality assurance and additive manufacturing.
The contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island, will include instructional staff, curriculum development and marketing and recruitment to address workforce gaps for defense industrial base companies.
Troy Simpson, director of advanced manufacturing at the Institute, said the program is in the developmental stages and would need additional funding before courses would begin.
"The training will start in 2021 contingent on additional funding," Simpson told the Danville Register & Bee.
Warner made the announcement at a stop at the Institute.
"We've got to make sure we've got the workforce we need," Warner said during a short meeting with community leaders inside the Institute's new Rapid Launch Facility next to the Charles R. Hawkins Building.
Simpson said officials hope to start the training with 36 students next year.
The prototype training program, geared especially toward adults including military veterans, would be about four months for job-seekers and will begin in mid-2021, Simpson said during a presentation at the meeting.
Students will train during the four-month course at DCC and the Institute.
The accelerated training program will support the U.S. Department of Defense's industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, whose main priority is to train skilled workers to address skill gaps and manpower shortages in the defense industry.
"We want to be a leader in providing that solution," Simpson said during the presentation.
The Institute and DCC partnered with Philips Corporation, a supplier of manufacturing equipment, and the Spectrum Group, a defense consulting firm. They consulted with the defense industry to develop the accelerated program.
"This is the epitome of a public-private partnership," Warner told reporters following the meeting and a tour of the Gene Haas Center for Integrated Machining.
Institute Executive Director Mark Gignac said during an interview, "The value of this contract is absolutely critical for setting the stage of where we're going."
DCC President Jackie Gill Powell called the contract a win for the Institute, DCC and the community.
"Anytime we can bring something innovative to the region, it's truly of benefit," she said during an interview after Warner's tour.
The accelerated program will support the recently launched Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program's National Imperative in Industrial Skills, whose goals are to promote manufacturing careers, accelerate workers through training development pipelines, and elevate U.S. manufacturing to world-leading status, Simpson said.
