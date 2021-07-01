WATCH NOW: Law extended for to-go mixed drinks, but some Danville eateries saw little interest during pandemic

Information from the study will help the General Assembly determine what to do next regarding cocktails to go.

“If anything changes, we’ll make the change as well,” Eischen said.

Unlike Barker, two other restaurant owners said they sold very few mixed drinks to go during the pandemic, even though they offered the option.

“It wasn’t a big seller,” said Hoi Kong, owner of Tokyo Grill at Lowes Drive.

One or two customers asked about to-go mixed drinks during the early days of the pandemic, but that was about it, Kong said. The state first began allowing sale of cocktails to go in early April 2020.

“About a month or so into it, people stopped asking for it,” he said.

Emily Tomlinson, co-owner at Me’s Burgers & Brews, said the restaurant did not sell many cocktails to go during the pandemic, so the extension will have almost no effect on her business.

“It didn’t make a difference for us,” she said.

However, the eatery and bar has always offered beer and wine off-premises.

“We did more of the draft beer to go,” she said.