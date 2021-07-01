WATCH NOW: Law extended for to-go mixed drinks, but some Danville eateries saw little interest during pandemic

Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria owner Rick Barker sold lots of margaritas to go with carryout orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with loosened restrictions, more customers are eating in-house at his restaurant again.
He won’t see much of a difference at Mucho following Thursday’s implementation of the law allowing establishments to continue to sell mixed drinks to go for another year.
“With the relaxed restrictions [on indoor dining] this spring, the recent trend at Mucho is that in-dining is up and carryout orders have declined,” Barker said Thursday. “Therefore, the policy impact is minimal, but retains a convenient option for eat-at-home customers.”
During the 2021 General Assembly session, legislators voted to allow the continuation of the sale of cocktails to go through June 30, 2022. During the height of the pandemic, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control created the option for restaurants to safely offer cocktails to go with a meal.
ABC is conducting a study, at the request of the General Assembly, of cocktails to go as the option relates to public safety concerns. More than 40 stakeholders, including restauranteurs and trade organizations, are participating in the study, said Dawn Eischen, Virginia ABC spokesperson.
“We’re meeting with them to try to determine the pros and cons,” Eischen said.
Information from the study will help the General Assembly determine what to do next regarding cocktails to go.
“If anything changes, we’ll make the change as well,” Eischen said.
Unlike Barker, two other restaurant owners said they sold very few mixed drinks to go during the pandemic, even though they offered the option.
“It wasn’t a big seller,” said Hoi Kong, owner of Tokyo Grill at Lowes Drive.
One or two customers asked about to-go mixed drinks during the early days of the pandemic, but that was about it, Kong said. The state first began allowing sale of cocktails to go in early April 2020.
“About a month or so into it, people stopped asking for it,” he said.
Emily Tomlinson, co-owner at Me’s Burgers & Brews, said the restaurant did not sell many cocktails to go during the pandemic, so the extension will have almost no effect on her business.
“It didn’t make a difference for us,” she said.
However, the eatery and bar has always offered beer and wine off-premises.
“We did more of the draft beer to go,” she said.
Me’s sells growlers of beer, as well. They were not allowed to sell them during the pandemic for public health reasons, but can now offer them again. Whether a customer buys a new growler of beer or brings their own for the bartender to fill up at Me’s, the containers are always sanitized, she said.
Another law that took effect Thursday allows on-premise wine and beer license holders to sell those beverages for off-premise consumption. It also allows them to deliver beer and wine that license holders are authorized to sell without a delivery permit.
As for to-go mixed drinks, Barker said he was pleased they’re still permitted.
“I’m glad that the carryout mixed drinks is still an option, as I am not aware of any adverse effects to this policy,” Barker said.
During the pandemic, “this provided for a near-restaurant experience, while safely at home,” he said.
Kong, who stopped offering to-go cocktails because so few customers asked for them, said: “People can buy their own ... and make it at home, if that’s what they want to do.”