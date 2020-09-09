WATCH NOW: Nana Karen's food truck expands to include Main Street location in Danville

The food truck and the brick-and-mortar location will operate as separate businesses, partly due to logistical and financial reasons, but also because Haberer has entered into an equal business partnership on the latter with Danville native Katie Inman, 26, his girlfriend who also runs SOCIALITE Media Marketing in Danville along with a travel blog called Wine and Weekends.

“The timing just fell in our laps with my skills with social media and the marketing and his skills as a chef,” Inman said.

Haberer is hoping that by bringing Inman on board, he’ll be able to focus more on the food instead of the ancillary aspects of running a business.

“I made it what it is up until now, and she’s going to make it what it is in the future,” Haberer said. “I have a lot more faith in succeeding here because of her. We definitely make a good team.”

The couple had known each other for a long time before entering into a relationship earlier this year. They started dating around the end or March or the beginning of April, but they joke that they don’t know the exact date because that was during the lockdown time of the COVID-19 pandemic when nobody knew what day it was.

“It was back when everybody was hoarding toilet paper,” Haberer said with a laugh.