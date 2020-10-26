WATCH NOW: Nearly 200 jobs coming to Pittsylvania County

Ison makes contemporary furniture for individual consumers and the hospitality market including hotels and restaurants. The company has two facilities in North Carolina and the project will be its first in Virginia.

“We are pleased to welcome Ison Furniture Manufacturing and Dogwood Global to Southern Virginia,” Northam said in the release. “Manufacturing is an important pillar of many communities across our Commonwealth and is key to rebuilding our economy in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The region’s strong history with textiles and furniture combined with the caliber of the existing upholstery and furniture-building workforce makes this project a natural fit for Pittsylvania County, and we look forward to the future success of this new operation.”

Rodney Terry, vice president of business development with Dogwood Global, praised the state of Virginia for spending the last several years developing into a force to be reckoned with.

The project will benefit not just Pittsylvania County, but other parts of Southside as well, officials said.