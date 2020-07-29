WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County seeking company to develop master water, wastewater plan

DRY FORK — The last master plan for water and wastewater services in Pittsylvania County was developed in 1991.

Most of the proposed projects have either been completed or are no longer relevant due to changing population needs. For instance, an expansion in Motley was left behind, while an expansion of water and wastewater systems along U.S 58 actually extended all the way to the Henry County line, past the original recommendation.

After absorbing the Pittsylvania County Service Authority into a newly formed public works department on July 1, the county is seeking companies that can develop a new master plan for wastewater and water. The plan should evaluate the “capacity and condition of existing” systems, develop a range of short-, mid- and long-term goals, and analyze whether any changes in rates are needed, according to the request for proposals.

“This study will help look at the areas that people desire to live in and that will help push us in a direction to expand our infrastructure down the road,” said Chris Adcock, director of the service authority who has also taken on the role of public works director.

The request for proposals, which was first released earlier in July, will expire Aug. 17. Adcock said the company that will develop the plan should be chosen sometime in September.