WATCH NOW: Senator tours Danville's growing River District to see investments made with federal tax credits

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine took a walking tour of Danville's River District with city officials, visiting businesses and viewing sites from Craghead Street all the way to North Union Street on a sweltering Monday afternoon.
Kaine met with Mayor Alonzo Jones and other city officials to see the investments Danville has made in revitalizing the River District with federal tax credits.
The Democratic senator told reporters Monday inside Supply Resources Inc. on Craghead Street that he wanted to see a bill or an amendment that would allow states and localities to use federal COVID-19 relief to offset declines in tax revenues resulting from the coronavirus.
The CARES Act, passed in March, provided aid to businesses and hospitals to mitigate costs, but prohibited local and state governments from using the money for that purpose, Kaine pointed out.
"They ought to be able to use [COVID-19 relief money] just like businesses and hospitals do," he said.
Permitting states and localities to use money to cover those losses would help places like Danville, he said.
Kaine also believes there is now a consensus that Congress needs to pass another COVID-19 relief bill that would stop evictions and foreclosures and provide other aid.
"If we can do this for individuals and families, and the state and local aid ... it would be very beneficial," Kaine said.
He also criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in nearly 130,000 deaths nationwide.
"The management of it has been dismal," Kaine said, pointing out that other countries implemented quicker, more aggressive testing and other preventive measures early on. "Our death toll is unacceptably high."
Kaine echoed infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's statement last week that the U.S. may see 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.
"We could easily get to 100,000 cases a day of we don't take this seriously," Kaine said.
As for the city and its growth in the River District, "Danville is being spoken about all across the country," Jones said.
He added that city officials do not want the pandemic to slow Danville's growth.
"We want to keep it moving," Jones told reporters.
Following questions from the media, city and community leaders including Jones, interim economic director Corrie Bobe, Supply Resources Inc. owner Rick Barker, the city manager and others led Kaine on a tour of the River District.
They walked up Craghead Street past Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria and took a left up to The Garage, Barker's barbecue eatery behind the restaurant he owns. Kaine, noting the aroma of food wafting in the air, said it smelled "fantastic" and pointed out to a member of his staff that they will have to eat there when they return another time.
The party headed up Lynn Street to Lynn Street Market and then traversed to Patton Street and to South Union Street to view construction of The Honeybee, developer Ed Walker's planned boutique hotel downtown.
Kaine visited and toured The Vintage Boutique on North Union Street with co-owner Lisa Jones before leaving Danville.
Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, met with Kaine and officials before the walking tour.
"He's had a long interest in our community and its success," Ehrhardt said of Kaine's visit. "This visit was a continuation of that interest."
Ehrhardt said her focus was to make sure Kaine knew of the city's growth.
"Our focus was was not only the federal response to COVID, but making him aware of all the positive things that are still happening in our community and the investments in our River District that are ongoing," she said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
