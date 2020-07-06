WATCH NOW: Senator tours Danville's growing River District to see investments made with federal tax credits

He also criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in nearly 130,000 deaths nationwide.

"The management of it has been dismal," Kaine said, pointing out that other countries implemented quicker, more aggressive testing and other preventive measures early on. "Our death toll is unacceptably high."

Kaine echoed infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's statement last week that the U.S. may see 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

"We could easily get to 100,000 cases a day of we don't take this seriously," Kaine said.

As for the city and its growth in the River District, "Danville is being spoken about all across the country," Jones said.

He added that city officials do not want the pandemic to slow Danville's growth.

"We want to keep it moving," Jones told reporters.

Following questions from the media, city and community leaders including Jones, interim economic director Corrie Bobe, Supply Resources Inc. owner Rick Barker, the city manager and others led Kaine on a tour of the River District.