WATCH NOW: Southside's sign of the times: Help wanted, but very few takers

“This bill pays you more not to work than if you were working,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said when the bill was passed.

Some observers are pointing fingers at those dollars as deterrents for people who could work and now don't immediately have to work. Others say the virtual learning environment for students that requires parents to stay at home is a contributor.

Whatever the cause, the impact is felt directly by both the businesses and the consumers who traffic them.

A different tune

When Doug and Telisha Williams, a Southside music duo, moved to Nashville in 2009, they had penned a song about Martinsville titled “20.2.”

The song's description says, “It tells the story of a small-town factory worker who loses his job; the title of the song refers to the town’s unemployment rate, and such hard times and hardscrabble souls are the canvas from which the duo paints.”

You wouldn't sing that today to describe businesses across all sectors who are reporting the desire to hire people and the lack of applicants.