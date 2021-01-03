WATCH NOW: Taking a risk opening during a pandemic, taco and tequila bar brings a new taste to small town of Gretna

GRETNA — Even during a pandemic with restrictions imposed on restaurants, Jose’s Taco and Tequila Bar took a risk opening in October to bring something new to the small — but growing — town in northern Pittsylvania County.

“We wanted to offer something new and different to the community where people can have another option,” said Victor Sanchez, restaurant manager. “We see that Gretna is growing, and there’s not a lot of Mexican restaurants here.”

Jose’s Taco and Tequila Bar, located at 100 Vaden Drive in Gretna, offers authentic Mexican dishes from enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, quesadillas and more.

“Everyone is welcome,” Sanchez said. “It’s not like a regular Mexican restaurant. We try to make new and different dishes.”

The bar currently serves a large selection of tequila, but more will be added when the restaurant can open to full capacity.

“Right now, throughout this pandemic, we are not allowed to serve at 100% capacity,” Sanchez said. “That’s why we have less tequila than usual.”

The restaurant can only accommodate 50% occupancy due to COVID-19 regulations. Every other table is also marked off in the restaurant to ensure that there is 6 feet between each table.