WATCH NOW: Wednesdays at the market in Danville
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Wednesdays at the market in Danville

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Market

A customer fills a bag with produce at the Danville Farmer’s Market on Wednesday afternoon. After opening the indoor market inside the Danville Community Market with conditions in May, the Wednesday market opened last week and will continue through the month of August.

 Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee

Most clad in masks, customers trickled into the parking lot outside the Danville Community Market, where several vendors were selling produce, baked goods and other products. The crowds came early in the afternoon, said market manager Kenny Porizo, which resulted in several vendors selling out of products and leaving early. The Wednesday afternoon market started last week and will continue through the month of August.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News