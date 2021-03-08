When it comes to zoning, Danville casino may get its own district

City officials plan to create a separate zoning district for the Caesars Virginia casino.

The Danville Planning Commission voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to direct the planning director to begin the process of establishing a new zoning district with use and dimensional standards for the casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.

“I don’t think we have zoning categories right now that it would fit in,” Planning Commission Chairman Harold Garrison told the Danville Register & Bee after the commission’s meeting. “It needs to be a separate zoning district so everyone will understand exactly what is being allowed and not being allowed.”

The site is currently in the industrial manufacturing zoning district, said Planning Director Doug Plachcinski. The 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.

Caesars Entertainment has hired a well-established Las Vegas firm, Marnell Companies, to design the Caesars Virginia casino resort project. The company has built numerous other casino and resort projects, including the Bellagio Las Vegas, Park MGM and Wynn Las Vegas Hotel.