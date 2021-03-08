When it comes to zoning, Danville casino may get its own district

City officials plan to create a separate zoning district for the Caesars Virginia casino.
The Danville Planning Commission voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to direct the planning director to begin the process of establishing a new zoning district with use and dimensional standards for the casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.
“I don’t think we have zoning categories right now that it would fit in,” Planning Commission Chairman Harold Garrison told the Danville Register & Bee after the commission’s meeting. “It needs to be a separate zoning district so everyone will understand exactly what is being allowed and not being allowed.”
The site is currently in the industrial manufacturing zoning district, said Planning Director Doug Plachcinski. The 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.
Caesars Entertainment has hired a well-established Las Vegas firm, Marnell Companies, to design the Caesars Virginia casino resort project. The company has built numerous other casino and resort projects, including the Bellagio Las Vegas, Park MGM and Wynn Las Vegas Hotel.
Given the singularity of the Caesars Virginia project, it’s only fitting that it has its own zoning district, Plachcinski said.
“It’s just a very unique development in the community,” Plachcinski said.
The zoning district would apply only to the casino development site, and will address buildings, open spaces, parking, on- and off-site signs, entrances, landscaping, lighting and buffers.
Caesars Virginia would have to apply to enter the new district, Plachcinski said.
In the staff report to the planning commission, Plachcinski gave a proposed timeline for establishment of the zoning district.
The plans are to have the proposed zoning ordinance discussed during Danville City Council’s work session March 16, and a draft sent on March 18 to Caesars to get their input.
On April 12, the planning commission would hold a public hearing on a text amendment and send the recommendation to City Council, Plachcinski proposes.
A public hearing would be held by City Council on May 4, with the amended ordinance adopted by council.
Next, the planning commission would hold a public hearing on the proposed rezoning and send the recommendation to City Council on June 7. Council would then hold a public hearing and adopt the rezoning ordinance on July 6.
The casino resort is expected to include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.