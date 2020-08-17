While acknowledging economic benefits, Danville residents near proposed casino site say it's a bad gamble

Oak Ridge Avenue resident Terry McPeak Jr. is not too thrilled with the idea of a casino in his neighborhood.

While it would reap benefits for area businesses and the city overall, a casino would also bring in unsavory elements, he believes.

"It will be good for businesses, good for the economy, but I have a funny feeling it will attract bad stuff to the community," McPeak, 47, said on the front porch of his Oak Ridge Avenue home.

The street runs parallel to Bishop Road, which is immediately west of the proposed casino location in Schoolfield. Bishop Road stretches from Memorial Drive and up to West Main Street next to the site.

Residents who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee said a casino would mean more traffic, drugs, crime and gambling addiction.

"It's going to be a nightmare," McPeak said.

Sixty-nine-year-old Penny Clifton, who worked at Dan River Inc. in the denim department and has lived in her home since 1985, said a casino would prompt her to put her house on the market.

In fact, she hopes a casino will want her property so she can sell it and go elsewhere.

"If they come, I will leave," Clifton said.