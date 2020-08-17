While acknowledging economic benefits, Danville residents near proposed casino site say it's a bad gamble

Oak Ridge Avenue resident Terry McPeak Jr. is not too thrilled with the idea of a casino in his neighborhood.
While it would reap benefits for area businesses and the city overall, a casino would also bring in unsavory elements, he believes.
"It will be good for businesses, good for the economy, but I have a funny feeling it will attract bad stuff to the community," McPeak, 47, said on the front porch of his Oak Ridge Avenue home.
The street runs parallel to Bishop Road, which is immediately west of the proposed casino location in Schoolfield. Bishop Road stretches from Memorial Drive and up to West Main Street next to the site.
Residents who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee said a casino would mean more traffic, drugs, crime and gambling addiction.
"It's going to be a nightmare," McPeak said.
Sixty-nine-year-old Penny Clifton, who worked at Dan River Inc. in the denim department and has lived in her home since 1985, said a casino would prompt her to put her house on the market.
In fact, she hopes a casino will want her property so she can sell it and go elsewhere.
"If they come, I will leave," Clifton said.
Noting her mixed feelings about the proposed project, she went on to say that a casino would deliver much-needed jobs, "but I don't really think it's going to be good for Danville."
"I think the crime is going to go up," she said.
Danville residents will vote Nov. 3 whether to allow a casino to be operated in the city by Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars Entertainment.
Officials have touted a resort casino as a project that will create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually and is expected to bring in $34 million in annual revenue for Danville. It is also anticipated to generate 900 construction jobs.
Caesars hopes to invest more than $400 million to build a facility with at least 300 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
The project is expected to be complete in 2023.
Oak Ridge Avenue resident Tim Jones, 59, summed up succinctly what he thinks a casino would attract.
"Crime, noise, litter, more people moving in," Jones said on the front porch of the home with his mother, Dorothy Jones.
If city officials insist on a casino in the city, it should not be in Schoolfield, he said.
"If they want a casino, tell them to put it downtown," Tim Jones said. "I don't mind people gambling, but put it downtown."
Dorothy and Tim worked at Dan River for 42 years and five years, respectively. Dorothy's late husband was a security guard at the plant.
Increased activity, including more traffic, could mean changes in infrastructure, she believes.
"That means they're going to have to widen these streets," said Dorothy, 79.
The city is paying EPR, PC, a Charlottesville firm, to conduct a traffic study looking at possible impacts of a casino on the Schoolfield area. City officials said they will not know whether streets will need to be widened until the study's recommendations are given.
"They should put ... money into patching up and paving these streets," Dorothy said.
There are many older residents on Oak Ridge Avenue, she added, and the thought of a casino nearby makes them nervous.
"The people here are elderly and they're going to be scared out of their wits," Dorothy said.
But not everyone in the area is so wary. One business owner on West Main Street, across from the site of the proposed project, strongly supports the idea.
"It's going to be an influx of jobs," said John Mason, co-owner at Foxglove Clothing of Danville. "It's a win-win situation for Danville and this could very well be Danville's last chance to have something like this."
The store sells women's apparel, gifts, jewelry and accessories and has been in business since 1998 and in Schoolfield since 2003.
The area from Schoolfield to farther down West Main to the North Carolina line needs work, he explained, and a casino could help bring more businesses there.
"We're tickled with the thought of it coming," Mason said.
But for Oak Ridge Avenue resident Allen Cox, 53, it would mean crowds, crime and traffic.
"I don't think it will be a good idea," said Cox, who's lived on Oak Ridge for 17 years.
Traffic along Oak Ridge is also a main concern for 54-year-old Julie Eaton. She fears a casino will turn her quiet street into a busy neighborhood.
She might go check it out if it opens, however. Besides, she has a family member who could benefit from a casino.
"My son wants to be first in line for a job," said Eaton, who has lived on Oak Ridge for 19 years.
Like Tim Jones, 72-year-old Larry Burton would rather see it built downtown in the White Mill building near King Memorial Bridge.
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and other companies proposed building the casino at the White Mill. But City Council, after days of closed-door presentations, eventually chose the Caesars Entertainment plan for Schoolfield. In its request for proposals, the city noted a preference for plans that included either the White Mill or Schoolfield as possible sites for a casino.
"I think it would help build up downtown," Burton said from his living room. "I think it would suit the town better to have it downtown."
As for McPeak, he may also leave Schoolfield if a casino is built.
"It might cause me to move out of the area," he said. "I don't know yet."
