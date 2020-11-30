While customer charges could increase, average Danville Utilities bill expected to dip slightly next year

Danville Utilities’ residential customers should expect a small decrease in their monthly bill next year, according to a biennial rate study presented to the Danville Utility Commission on Monday afternoon.
While there are no rate hikes, there will be increases in the fixed monthly customer charges, which cover the city’s meter operation, maintenance costs and other expenses.
The study conducted by Utility Financial Solutions in Holland, Michigan, forecasts that the average residential monthly utility bill — taking into account recommended rate and customer service charge changes — should decrease from $183.88 to $182.64 next year.
“Most customer charges for water, gas and electric are increasing but are being offset by lowering commodity and/or distribution charges,” Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey told the Danville Register & Bee Monday. There will be no rate changes for wastewater.
The firm projected a 3.2% rate decrease for all electric customers — and a 3.5% dip, or $5.50 per month, for residential customers based on a 1,000 kilowatt-hour-per-month user. The study proposes increasing the customer service charge from the current $9 a month to $11 in 2022 and to $13 in 2023.
“We’re proposing no rate increases,” said Mark Beauchamp, president of Utility Financial Solutions,
Danville Utilities’ finances and infrastructure are in good shape, Beauchamp said.
“Your infrastructure is less than 50% depreciated,” he said.
Danville Utilities will also introduce voluntary time-of-use rates that will offer lower rates for customers who use more energy during off-peak times than during on-peak hours when use is much higher.
“The TOU rates give the opportunity for customers to save based on when energy prices and demand on the electric grid are lower,” Grey said.
The hours of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the winter months and noon and 9 p.m. during the summer are considered on-peak times and account for about 41% of the total number of hours in a year, Grey said.
As for water, the consumption charge is projected to be lowered and customer charges increased in 2022 and 2023 based on the cost for Danville Utilities to serve a specific customer class, including residential, commercial and industrial. The average residential water customer should see an increase of 1.83%, or about 40 cents a month, while the average industrial customer could expect a net decrease of $88.75 a month (or 1.64%).
There were will also be a new large industrial water rate for the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill and Cane Creek Industrial Park, Grey said.
The changes will be revenue-neutral for the city’s water fund, Grey said.
Residential customers can also anticipate a 20-cent-per-month increase in their natural gas costs, he said.
“This increase will be dependent on natural gas prices,” Grey said. “If natural gas prices stay low in [fiscal years 2022 and 2023] we do not expect residential customers to experience an increase.”
Commercial customers can expect a slight decrease while large industrial customers’ prices are forecast to remain flat, Grey said.
Commission member Helm Dobbins pointed out that Danville went from having some of the lowest utility rates to being one of the most expensive in the state, referring to an electricity agreement with Morgan Stanley. That contract ends at the close of this year.
“We have to take a really sharp pencil to a rate increase and look at … not having rate increases and having rate decreases for the next year or two,” he said.
Dobbins also expressed concerns about increasing the customer charges, which are fixed costs regardless of consumption.
Grey told the commission he would discuss with Beauchamp and rate consultants whether proposed changes could be adjusted
The commission will vote on the proposed changes in January.
