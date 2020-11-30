While customer charges could increase, average Danville Utilities bill expected to dip slightly next year

The changes will be revenue-neutral for the city’s water fund, Grey said.

Residential customers can also anticipate a 20-cent-per-month increase in their natural gas costs, he said.

“This increase will be dependent on natural gas prices,” Grey said. “If natural gas prices stay low in [fiscal years 2022 and 2023] we do not expect residential customers to experience an increase.”

Commercial customers can expect a slight decrease while large industrial customers’ prices are forecast to remain flat, Grey said.

Commission member Helm Dobbins pointed out that Danville went from having some of the lowest utility rates to being one of the most expensive in the state, referring to an electricity agreement with Morgan Stanley. That contract ends at the close of this year.

“We have to take a really sharp pencil to a rate increase and look at … not having rate increases and having rate decreases for the next year or two,” he said.

Dobbins also expressed concerns about increasing the customer charges, which are fixed costs regardless of consumption.

Grey told the commission he would discuss with Beauchamp and rate consultants whether proposed changes could be adjusted

The commission will vote on the proposed changes in January.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.