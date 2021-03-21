White Mill development would likely complement casino

The Alexander Company, which has a purchase option agreement on the White Mill site along Memorial Drive, is leaning toward buying the property and looking at uses that would complement the Caesars Virginia casino resort project at Schoolfield.
The Madison, Wisconsin-based company had initially planned on a mixed-use development focusing on gaming, entertainment, hospitality and residential uses. But that was before the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield was chosen for a casino to be built by Caesars Entertainment.
"When the Schoolfield site was selected, the potential uses for the White Mill vastly changed and we refocused our efforts on uses that would complement the off-site casino and benefit the community as a whole," said Kendra Bishop, spokesperson for The Alexander Company. "COVID-19 certainly added some additional planning delays as well."
City officials hope residential development at the iconic White Mill building could provide homes for employees of the casino that Caesars Entertainment plans to build at Schoolfield.
However, Bishop would not elaborate on how a project at the White Mill would tie in with the casino.
"I'm cautious to provide more detail on the proposed uses while we're still negotiating terms with potential partners and lessees," she said, "but we hope to be able to share our plans with the community very soon."
More time
During its regular meeting March 9, the Danville Industrial Development Authority voted 5-0 to give The Alexander Company more time to decide whether to buy the White Mill property.
The IDA voted 5-0 to approve a resolution granting the deadline extension on its purchase option agreement with the company. The move was the third extension and shifted the deadline from March 8 to June 6 after a request from the company.
After that meeting, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee the decision was made so that the company would have more time to perform due diligence on the former Dan River Inc. property.
“We’ll continue to work with them over the next 90 days as they work to finalize their due diligence on the site,” Bobe said.
Work completed at the site includes architectural and engineering plans, site plans, federal and state agency approvals, environmental due diligence, traffic analyses, and survey and title work, Bishop said. But changes will need to be made, she said.
"Most of these items will need to be revised over the next 90 days based on the proposed new uses," she said, adding that a request for yet another deadline extension is possible.
"But at this time, we don't anticipate needing to make that request," Bishop said. "We feel optimistic that this project will be moving forward."
'Complicated response'
When asked if it was likely the company would purchase the property, she added, "That would be a somewhat accurate statement. It's a complicated response; the broad overview of the option agreement entails The Alexander Company entering into a partnership created by the Industrial Development Authority, and the simple answer is that we anticipate exercising the option agreement."
The White Mill became one of about 70 properties owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority in 2017. The quasi-government group purchased the building and surrounding properties when Danville City Council voted to give it the $3 million purchase price, the same price the Alexander Company would pay if it agrees to buy it.
At the property, The Alexander Company has performed environmental and traffic assessments, soil borings, architectural plans and surveying and civil engineering plans, as well as construction estimation, feasibility and financial models based on various uses.
In January 2019, the Danville Industrial Development Authority, which is the city’s land-buying arm, approved an agreement with The Alexander Company for an option to buy the property for $3 million. The company has redeveloped at least 100 historic buildings and has performed new construction in several states.
Danville officials had been marketing the property ever since the IDA bought it in 2017 from White Mill Development LLC, a subsidiary of Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Gibbs International.
The Alexander Company and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment pushed for a casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site.
In a May 17, 2020, advertisement in the Register & Bee, the companies laid out a vision for the White Mill that included majestic river views, a full casino, 12 bars and restaurants, historical architecture, 260 hotel rooms, a fitness center, meeting space, 2,000 capacity entertainment venue, kayak river and an indoor/outdoor water park. The ad also mentioned a total capital investment of more than $575 million.
The Richmond-based Peninsula Pacific was one of seven gaming companies that proposed building and opening a casino in Danville in response to the City Council’s request for proposals late last year.
But the very next day on May 18, officials with the city and Caesars Entertainment announced they were in negotiations for the company to be Danville’s preferred casino gaming provider to bring a casino to the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.