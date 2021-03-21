White Mill development would likely complement casino

More time

During its regular meeting March 9, the Danville Industrial Development Authority voted 5-0 to give The Alexander Company more time to decide whether to buy the White Mill property.

The IDA voted 5-0 to approve a resolution granting the deadline extension on its purchase option agreement with the company. The move was the third extension and shifted the deadline from March 8 to June 6 after a request from the company.

After that meeting, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee the decision was made so that the company would have more time to perform due diligence on the former Dan River Inc. property.

“We’ll continue to work with them over the next 90 days as they work to finalize their due diligence on the site,” Bobe said.

Work completed at the site includes architectural and engineering plans, site plans, federal and state agency approvals, environmental due diligence, traffic analyses, and survey and title work, Bishop said. But changes will need to be made, she said.

"Most of these items will need to be revised over the next 90 days based on the proposed new uses," she said, adding that a request for yet another deadline extension is possible.