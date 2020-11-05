With casino approval, plans to bring Rosie's to Danville nixed, thanks to state law

City Manager Ken Larking said he has not spoken to Colonial Downs representatives in roughly six months.

"We have not had any contacts with them wanting to open up a place at this point," he said.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment in Richmond, which owns Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County, also wanted to build a casino resort at the White Mill building on Memorial Drive.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and the Madison, Wisconsin-based The Alexander Company, which is looking to purchase the White Mill property on Memorial Drive, pushed a casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site. The Alexander Company has a purchase option agreement with the city for the White Mill, which expires March 3, 2021.

In a May 17 advertisement in the Register & Bee, the companies laid out a vision for the White Mill that included majestic river views, a full casino, 12 bars and restaurants, historical architecture, 260 hotel rooms, a fitness center, meeting space, 2,000 capacity entertainment venue, kayak river and an indoor/outdoor water park. The ad also mentioned a total capital investment of more than $575 million.

Peninsula Pacific had pitched a backup plan for an off-track betting facility if it couldn't build a casino in Danville.