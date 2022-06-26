With casino, Danville officials wager on more use of outdoor amenities

With the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino expected to draw up to 2 million visitors per year, Danville officials anticipate increased use of the city's outdoor recreation amenities.

That could mean more walkers and other users on the city's popular Riverwalk Trail and additional visitors to other sites such as Danville's parks.

A traveler's average stay in the Southern Virginia Region is 3.2 nights, with a $632 expenditure per trip, said Danville Tourism Manager Lisa K. Meriwether, citing information from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Most of those travelers visit friends and relatives, while 14% travel here for entertainment, she added.

"We also know that 8% of those visitors enjoy our destination's outdoor recreation facilities," Meriwether said. "Once the Caesars resort opens, this will mean more and more visitors enjoying our award-winning 11.5-mile Riverwalk Trail, Dan Daniel Memorial Park, and 35-mile Anglers Ridge mountain-biking trails that are rates in the top 10 bike trails in Virginia."

The city's other outdoor recreation options include Ballou Park, which has tennis courts, a nature trail and disc golf. Dan Daniel Memorial Park has a skate park, 400-foot zipline, high-ropes adventure course, access to the Riverwalk Trail, playing fields and single-track trails.

Other parks in the city include:

Coates Park and Coates Bark Park;

Evans Park;

More than 25 neighborhood parks with play equipment;

Abreu-Grogan Park, with boat rentals; and

the Danville Art Trail.

City officials are also developing the Riverfront Park, which would be built on about 4 acres at Main Street and Memorial Drive between the White Mill site and King Memorial Bridge.

The park is expected to be a regional draw for residents in Southside Virginia and North Carolina.

As for the casino, its initially anticipated December 2023 completion at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield has been delayed to 2024. Caesars Entertainment representatives cited supply-chain and labor issues as reasons for the postponement of the project's completion.

Caesars Virginia’s plans include a $500 million destination resort casino with 500 hotel rooms inspired by local scenery. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness center.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs will be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs.

The Caesars Virginia casino is expected to generate about $38 million in tax revenue for the city per year. A committee, the Investing in Danville Committee, was formed to provide recommendations on how to best spend those revenues and suggested a significant portion of the money be used to improve infrastructure, Danville City Manager Ken Larking pointed out.

"The City Council has has made it a priority to invest in neighborhood parks and community parks in Danville," Larking said. "I would anticipate that there will be a focus on creating and enhancing great public spaces like our existing parks, Riverwalk Trail, and through creation of new recreational amenities."

Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said he wasn't sure how the casino would affect use of the city's outdoor recreation amenities.

"We don't really know what the casino's impact will be," Sgrinia said.

As for current use, there is no way of knowing how many people take advantage of the city's parks and other outdoor options, he said.

"We don't have the means of being able to count it accurately," Sgrinia said.

Meriwether will be working to market existing tourism assets, including outdoor recreation options, Larking pointed out.

"Hopefully, the many visitors who come to our community to visit the resort will find our open spaces to be an attraction worth visiting while here and result in an extended stay or future stay in Danville," Larking said.

Either way, when it comes to tourism overall, the casino's presence cannot hurt, officials say.

"There is no question that Caesars Virginia in Danville will positively affect tourism in the region," Meriwether said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.