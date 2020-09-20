With more 'shopping for entertainment,' Danville sees increase in sales-tax revenues

Danville is seeing an increase in sales-tax revenues over last year, according to the city's director of finance.
That uptick comes amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The city collected about $1.66 million the first two months of the 2020-21 fiscal year — starting July 1 and ending Aug. 31. That is nearly $177,000 higher than the $1.48 million Danville collected in July and August last year, Finance Director Michael Adkins told Danville City Council during its work session Tuesday night.
"Fiscal '21 is off to a good start," Adkins told councilmen. "We're seeing a good recovery."
Numerous factors could have contributed to the increase, including more residents opting to remain in the city instead of traveling to nearby beaches or other areas where they would have spent their money instead, said Vice Mayor Gary Miller.
More citizens likely turned their attention away from venturing out and toward home improvement projects, Miller added.
And with events canceled, some may have made shopping their outlet, he said.
"People are shopping for entertainment," Miller said Sunday.
While some types of businesses may have seen an adverse effect from decreased sales receipts, others likely experienced a surge in volume, said City Councilman Lee Vogler.
"Certain stores are probably doing even more business than they normally would," Vogler said Sunday. "Maybe that is outweighing the ones who have been negatively impacted."
Vogler added that the uptick in sales taxes could also reflect — despite the pandemic — a strong economy that was on track before COVID's spread early this year.
City Manager Ken Larking said Sunday, "We're happy that people are purchasing goods and services in the city and that translated to additional sales tax revenue for us."
The $1.66 million in sales-tax revenue collected in the first two months of the fiscal year amounts to 18.2% of that anticipated by the city, Adkins told councilmen.
However, the city saw a slight drop in meals-tax revenues the first two months of 2020-21, from about $1.39 million to about $1.36 million. Revenues decreased by $28,618, Adkins said.
Lodging taxes increased by about $15,820 to $240,039, up from $224,219.
Overall, general fund revenues were $12.6 million through August, a decrease from $13.4 million at this point last year.
"Decreases are seen in charges for services related to the absence of parks and recreation programs normally occurring in July and August," Adkins wrote in a letter to the city manager. "The related expenses were also avoided."
Also, the timing of revenues from the state resulted in a temporary decrease in state aid, Adkins said.
