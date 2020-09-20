With more 'shopping for entertainment,' Danville sees increase in sales-tax revenues

"Certain stores are probably doing even more business than they normally would," Vogler said Sunday. "Maybe that is outweighing the ones who have been negatively impacted."

Vogler added that the uptick in sales taxes could also reflect — despite the pandemic — a strong economy that was on track before COVID's spread early this year.

City Manager Ken Larking said Sunday, "We're happy that people are purchasing goods and services in the city and that translated to additional sales tax revenue for us."

The $1.66 million in sales-tax revenue collected in the first two months of the fiscal year amounts to 18.2% of that anticipated by the city, Adkins told councilmen.

However, the city saw a slight drop in meals-tax revenues the first two months of 2020-21, from about $1.39 million to about $1.36 million. Revenues decreased by $28,618, Adkins said.

Lodging taxes increased by about $15,820 to $240,039, up from $224,219.

Overall, general fund revenues were $12.6 million through August, a decrease from $13.4 million at this point last year.