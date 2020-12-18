With nod to newspaper past, new urban boutique hotel opens for business in downtown Danville

The project originally was going to include the South Union Street building next to the former Register and Bee building, but structural problems necessitated its removal.

A pocket park was created instead. Such a park is defined as a small, outdoor space usually surrounded by city buildings.

When it is finished, the park will have covered awnings, a fountain and tables where people can eat.

An 1800s granite wall will remain exposed and the park will be below street level. There will be steps and an elevator for accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

'Exciting project'

Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, said the association is “extremely excited” to have the hotel downtown.

“We are contacted on a regular basis by visitors that would like to stay overnight in the downtown area and can now do so at The Bee,” she said. “Short distance travel is currently the preferred method with fewer people flying and day/weekend trips being the new normal. We now have a gorgeous facility downtown to accommodate travelers and guests to the region.”