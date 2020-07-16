With pre-certification from Virginia Lottery, Danville casino project advances

The Virginia Lottery has pre-certified the proposal for a casino in Danville, meaning that city officials can move forward in getting a casino referendum on the ballot in November.

The next step is for Danville City Council to consider a resolution during its Aug. 4 meeting to pursue putting the question on the ballot.

The city attorney would send the request to Danville Circuit Court, where a judge must sign the order for a writ of special election by Aug. 14 in order for the question to go on the ballot, said Registrar Peggy Petty.

City Manager Ken Larking was pleased that the state lottery board had approved the pre-certification.

"It's certainly good news," Larking said Thursday. "We're glad Caesars was able to pull together the necessary information and show the state that they are capable of developing a high-quality project in our community."

The Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday that it had completed its preliminary review of four proposed casino projects in the state, making way for local referendums in Danville, Bristol, Norfolk and Portsmouth, according to a news release from the state lottery.