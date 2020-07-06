With soaring temperatures, Danville asking utility customers to reduce power use for the next two weeks

Danville Utilities is asking customers to reduce their energy use from 3 to 6 p.m. each weekday for the next two weeks.

The request comes as a result of an advisory issued by the city's wholesale power supplier, according to a news release from the city.

"Conserving energy during these three-hour periods will help save on future power supply costs," the news release states.

According to the advisory, demand for electricity across the grid that serves Danville could be at its highest point of the year because of higher-than-average temperatures, the release states. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is forecasting temperatures to reach about 90 degrees through at least Saturday.

For every 1,000 kilowatts reduced during those three hours, Danville Utilities will save $155,000 toward 2021 power supply costs.

Customers can cut back on use during those hours by running the dishwasher and doing laundry or other chores at other times.

Other ways to conserve power include setting the air-conditioner thermostat up 5 degrees and using fans, shutting off lights and unplugging small appliances and electric chargers during those times.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

