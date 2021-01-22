Work begins on new Airbnb project in downtown Danville to provide 'Southern Virginia experience'

Barker's new construction company, Thrive Contracting, will build the project.

The historic properties used to house Nabisco (546), Eldridge Drug Store (548) and Swift & Co., which was a butcher shop at 550 Craghead St.

The former Eldridge store portion collapsed, leaving space for a courtyard where guests will enter the buildings on each side to access the Airbnb units, Barker said.

The old structures — the former Nabisco building was constructed in 1913 — suffered extensive damage during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

The project will merge the three properties into one address with multiple suites and include engineering and design to enable the building to withstand the next flood, Barker said.

Brick restoration should take about three months, he said.

"The buildings were nearly destroyed," Barker said. "It's an intense restoration project."

State historic tax credits have been approved for the project. Barker is waiting to hear whether he will be able to receive federal historic tax credits as well.

"We hope to get federal tax credits, then we'll begin construction in earnest as soon as we find out," he said.