Young workers ready for first-of-its-kind summer internship program in Dan River Region

Students in Danville Public Schools went through boot-camp style training this week to prepare for a first-of-its-kind summer internship program in the region.

In the 8-week program, more than 50 individuals ages 14 and older will be paid $10 an hour at job sites throughout the city through the end of July.

Both Danville and Pittsylvania County governments have contributed funding to the initiative led by the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board.

“Work-based learning opportunities, specifically internships, are critical experiences that connect students and young adults to career opportunities and create relevance aligned with their academic experience,” Julie Brown, of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, said in a news release. “Paid internships are an investment by our local governments and employers as a key strategy to support regional talent development efforts.”

In Danville, the $200,000 project is built on a partnership between the city, schools, the Institute and Goodwill Industiries. Pittsylvania County's $100,000 program — where about 25 interns will be hired — has county government, schools, the Institute and Pittsylvania County Community Action teaming with the West Piedmont board.

