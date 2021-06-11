Young workers ready for first-of-its-kind summer internship program in Dan River Region

Students in Danville Public Schools went through boot-camp style training this week to prepare for a first-of-its-kind summer internship program in the region.
In the 8-week program, more than 50 individuals ages 14 and older will be paid $10 an hour at job sites throughout the city through the end of July.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County governments have contributed funding to the initiative led by the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board.
“Work-based learning opportunities, specifically internships, are critical experiences that connect students and young adults to career opportunities and create relevance aligned with their academic experience,” Julie Brown, of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, said in a news release. “Paid internships are an investment by our local governments and employers as a key strategy to support regional talent development efforts.”
In Danville, the $200,000 project is built on a partnership between the city, schools, the Institute and Goodwill Industiries. Pittsylvania County's $100,000 program — where about 25 interns will be hired — has county government, schools, the Institute and Pittsylvania County Community Action teaming with the West Piedmont board.
At first, the program was only for those ages 16 to 24. However, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys — the branch that oversees local operations — contacted the city school system with a plan to employ youth. That opened the door to a younger age group in Danville since Goodwill is contributing funding to the program.
The Danville school division received more than 70 applications for intern positions, a news release stated.
The boot camps provided a way to work with facilitators on what leaders call "soft skills and workplace readiness." On Friday, students and parents were invited to meet the employers to get ready for their first day on the job.
Students will work at their internships during the week, with a chance to debrief with program leaders on Fridays, a news release reported.
There are 25 students ages 14-15 who will work 12 hours a week at places like God’s Storehouse, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Smokestack Theatre Company and the Health Collaborative of the Dan River Region starting June 21.
Another 28 students 16 and older will intern with the city school system, Danville Parks and Recreation and other departments within city hall.
“As we prepare our students to be academic and career ready, this opportunity will provide students with developing new skills and applying skills taught in our classrooms” Joyce Culley, director of career and technical education at Danville Public Schools, said in a news release.
Some interns will have the opportunity to work with the Danville Sheriff's Office, the Danville Police Department, Danville Science Center and Animal Medical Clinic for 35 hours per week starting Monday.