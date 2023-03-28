Vic Ingram announced his intention to seek reelection to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors as the Tunstall District representative, he said in a statement to the Register & Bee.

“When I ran in 2019, I committed to work diligently to bring growth through economic development, and I pledged to fully support law enforcement, public safety, and our blue ribbon educational system,” Ingram said. “I am proud to say that I’ve done just that.”

Ingram, who served as chairman of the board last year, said his life has been about service including his 34 years in law enforcement.

He also has been a volunteer fire fighter and served in the United States Air Force.

“Beginning in my teenage years right up until today, all I’ve ever wanted to do is serve my community,” he said in his statement. “It’s truly been an honor to represent my constituents in the Tunstall District, as well as all the citizens of Pittsylvania County.”