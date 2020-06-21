On Feb. 2, several local residents and their canine companions graduated from a home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including (front row, from left) Katie Rohrig and “Tillie;" Pat Sullivan and “Tank;” and Eddie Mimms and “Dasy;” (second row) Rhonda McGuire and “Rory Jane;” Marissa Meadors and “Luna;” and Jonathan Dawson and “Jax.”