Anderson, Robert "Bob"
Robert E. Anderson,"Bob" born July 8, 1941, to James O. and Hazel E. Anderson. Died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Educated in Danville City School…

Hill Jr., Charlie Lester
  • Updated

Charlie Lester Hill Jr., 79, of Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare C…

Logan, Dorothy
  • Updated

Dorothy Logan, 77, of 367 Lawless Creek Road, Danville, Virginia, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Carilion Medical Center, Roanoke Vir…