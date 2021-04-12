Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Built in 1960 it was once the home of Schewels Furniture.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Cases still popping up at long-term-care centers in the region.
Nearly 30% of local residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
Revenue from Caesars Virginia can be used for other projects.
It's expected the program will accept applications later this month.
Apr. 6—The case of a North Carolina child who police say came to school lugging about $30,000 worth of cocaine is making international tabloid headlines. The identity and age of the elementary school student have not been released, but it's the amount of drugs involved that is getting all the attention. "Child shows up to North Carolina elementary school with more than half a POUND of cocaine ...
She had to move from Ringgold to N.C. to be ready at a moment's notice for surgery.
A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Pittsylvania County until 6 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.