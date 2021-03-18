Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The cause of the fire was unknown Wednesday.
A 33-year prison sentence is recommended.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Goal: To get at least 75% of the population vaccinated by May 1.
Another nursing home outbreak emerged Friday morning.
The balmy spring breeze blowing into Virginia on Thursday could mean trouble.
There will be no tax or rate increases.
The move is effective immediately in Danville and Martinsville.
New name a mix of playful critters and STEM education.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.