editor's pick TODAY’S CARTOON Cartoon for Sept. 16, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAGLE CARTOONS 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News WATCH NOW: Fellow workers mourn loss of Danville police officer Bonnie Jones Updated Sep 10, 2021 The 47-year-old had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for about a month. She died Wednesday. Education 'We've got brawls in the school.' Parents question Danville superintendent over security at GW. Sep 9, 2021 One described a video of a fight in the gym like being at home watching a boxing match. Local News WATCH NOW: 4-day festival kicks off in Blairs, rocking fans and roadways along U.S. 29 Sep 9, 2021 It's expected to be the biggest event ever in Pittsylvania County. Crime News 23-year-old Danville man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of infant son 23 hrs ago Testimony reveals the 3-month-old died after being shaken. Local News Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County; 2 outbreaks emerge in education settings Sep 14, 2021 The 7-day rolling average of cases has grown to 78. Local News Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death, positivity rate skyrockets Sep 13, 2021 Nearly 1-in-3 residents of Pittsylvania County who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. Local News Delays, traffic woes lead to Pittsylvania County taking over outside operations for Blue Ridge Rock Festival Updated 23 hrs ago About 33,000 people attended the event each day. Local News With tens of thousands coming for rock fest in Blairs amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says Sep 4, 2021 Alarms are sounding among the medical community. Education UPDATED: No suspicious items found after bomb threat to Danville high school Sep 9, 2021 The suspect made a second call while police were clearing the building. Crime News Police arrest suspect in back-to-back Danville robberies Sep 8, 2021 David Lee Price, 38, of Ringgold, is being held without bond.