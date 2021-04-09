Be the first to know
Jacqueline Gill Powell was at the college for less than two years.
It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
State-run clinic's goal of 3,000 shots a day falls dramatically short.
Nearly 30% of local residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
Revenue from Caesars Virginia can be used for other projects.
It's expected the program will accept applications later this month.
Apr. 6—The case of a North Carolina child who police say came to school lugging about $30,000 worth of cocaine is making international tabloid headlines. The identity and age of the elementary school student have not been released, but it's the amount of drugs involved that is getting all the attention. "Child shows up to North Carolina elementary school with more than half a POUND of cocaine ...
Tony Wayne Mayo Jr. is having a bench trial in Danville Circuit Court for first-degree murder and other charges.
Principal Brian Boles confirmed via email a student-athlete was positive for the illness.
