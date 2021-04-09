Related to this story

Elementary student took a half-pound of cocaine to school in backpack, NC deputies say
Apr. 6—The case of a North Carolina child who police say came to school lugging about $30,000 worth of cocaine is making international tabloid headlines. The identity and age of the elementary school student have not been released, but it's the amount of drugs involved that is getting all the attention. "Child shows up to North Carolina elementary school with more than half a POUND of cocaine ...