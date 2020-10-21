Casino considerations

Recently, this newspaper printed an opinion piece entitled: New casino is a bad bet: better education is a sure thing. I would like to point out two glaring errors in the argument the author was trying to make.

First, the article relied heavily on an out-of-date 2019 study to describe the benefits of a proposed generic casino resort as “pie in the sky”, but that issue is now moot. We no longer are dealing with an unknown theoretical casino, we are dealing with Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino resort operator in the country. The “unrealistic” expectations of a major casino resort and the jobs and tax revenue it will bring no longer are hypothetical. They are, in fact, spelled out in the excellent legally binding contract negotiated between the city and Caesars.

Second, the article seems to imply there is some binary choice here, that somehow if we approve the casino referendum we cannot also invest in education? This makes no sense. The fact is, passing the referendum is one of the few ways this community has that can raise the type of revenue we need to improve our education system. (The other is tripling our property tax rate.)