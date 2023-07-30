Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Sunday night look at how various mental and physical disabilities have been portrayed in film concludes with tonight's two features. Up first is 1978's Coming Home (pictured), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama from Best Director nominee Hal Ashby.Compared positively by some critics to the similarly themed 1946 classic The Best Years of Our Lives, Coming Home stars Best Actress winner Jane Fonda as a woman who, despite having a husband (Best Supporting Actor nominee Bruce Dern) who is fighting in Vietnam, falls in love and begins an affair with a man (Best Actor winner Jon Voight) who was left a paraplegic following the injuries he suffered in his own combat action over there. After that is the satirical comedy/ drama Being There (1979), also directed by Ashby. In his second-to-last film, Peter Sellers delivers one of his most iconic performances as Chance/Chauncey Gardiner, a simple-minded and sheltered former longtime gardener to his now-deceased employer, who somehow ends up a Washington political insider and unlikely adviser to a powerful tycoon. Shirley MacLaine, Best Supporting Actor winner Melvyn Douglas and Jack Warden co-star.