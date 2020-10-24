To the Editor:

Character matters. Think about the people you admire and trust. What character traits do they share? Respect for the rights of others, honesty, accountability, responsibility, empathy, patriotism, and service to others are all admirable qualities.

As a nation, we share these values. We want our children to learn the importance of these values in their lives. Of course, we should expect nothing less from the President of the United States.

Donald Trump’s character matters. He arrogantly claims to know more than scientists, doctors, military experts and career civil servants. He lies, stokes chaos and sows distrust. He seeks revenge and retaliation when he feels slighted. He mocks and bullies others. He has shown he is incapable of empathy and respect for others. He can’t possibly be patriotic because his decisions are based on what is best for him and not the country.

Donald Trump’s character prevents him from being the leader that America needs and deserves.