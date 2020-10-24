To the Editor:
Character matters. Think about the people you admire and trust. What character traits do they share? Respect for the rights of others, honesty, accountability, responsibility, empathy, patriotism, and service to others are all admirable qualities.
As a nation, we share these values. We want our children to learn the importance of these values in their lives. Of course, we should expect nothing less from the President of the United States.
Donald Trump’s character matters. He arrogantly claims to know more than scientists, doctors, military experts and career civil servants. He lies, stokes chaos and sows distrust. He seeks revenge and retaliation when he feels slighted. He mocks and bullies others. He has shown he is incapable of empathy and respect for others. He can’t possibly be patriotic because his decisions are based on what is best for him and not the country.
Donald Trump’s character prevents him from being the leader that America needs and deserves.
Joe Biden’s character matters. His political foes readily point out he is an honorable man. He has lived the values that make us who we are as individuals and as a nation. He will be a role model for our children. He has proven he is an effective leader and a patriot. He will help calm the chaos, restore trust, and bring us together as a nation.
Joe Biden is not perfect. But he is a better, more honorable man than Donald Trump.
We may disagree on the role of government in our lives, but there is probably little disagreement on what kind of country makes us proud to be Americans. Character matters. Vote for Joe Biden.
ELEAN S. DANIEL
Danville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!