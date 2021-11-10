Chatham couple wins $300,000 with Virginia Lottery scratcher

A Chatham couple recently scratched off a $300,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.

Edward and Tammy Taylor were sitting in their vehicle when Tammy scratched a Mega Crossword ticket, the lottery agency reported Wednesday. They purchased it while shopping for groceries at Food Lion on Franklin Turnpike in Danville.

“He looked over and saw all the numbers,” Tammy Taylor told lottery officials. “I told him to mind his own business.”

It turns out the ticket was a $300,000 winner, the highest prize available.

Since this is the first top prize claimed in the Mega Crossword game, there are only two more $300,000 winning tickets unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 734,400, the lottery reported. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.43.