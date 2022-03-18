 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham High School band earns superior rating

The Chatham High School band performed at the Virginia Band & Orchestra Directors Association District 6 Concert Assessment on March 11 where they earned the highest possible rating on its stage performance and the second-highest possible scoring for sight-reading. For the assessment, the band’s three-song concert was judged by three professionals on stage. This is followed by one judge rating a sight-reading performance. For sight-reading, students are handed music they have never seen and are allowed to work with for 7 minutes without playing the instruments before being asked to play the music a single time. This assessment gives Chatham High School an overall superior rating for the first time in at least 20 years. Students performing at assessment under the director of Instructor Earl Brooks were Bryton Alan Bernardez, Bailey Rhea Broussard, Braylon Isaac Flanigan, Joel Anthony Diez Gonzalez, Davis Alkire Ince, Lincoln James Ince, Daisy Virginia McLeod, Julian Keith Miller, Khamari Treyvon Robinson, Carmen LaSheal Royal, Zachary Keith Allen Thompson, Isaac Garry Van Der Hyde, Morgan Elizabeth VanDerHyde, Susannah Bradley Wilkinson, Elijah Brooks Willette, Ciara Keen, Tristain Hernadez, Josh Martin and Issac Pannell.

