This follows a Saturday night homicide at Danville Mall and a shooting in Java early Sunday morning.
"It didn't just randomly happen," department spokesperson Jennifer Bowles said Monday morning. "It appears to be an incident between these individuals."
It looks like Caesars Entertainment may bring a casino to Danville sooner than expected.
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old in a deadly shooting Saturday evening at Danville Mall.
Two people were shot after a report of gunfire ringing out at an early Sunday morning party in the Java community of Pittsylvania County.
The 18-year-old suspect wanted in a deadly shooting Saturday at Danville Mall has been captured, authorities announced Tuesday morning.
A 43-year-old Danville woman pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to student loan fraud, the United States Department of Justice reports.
"The city and the county disagreed on the casino," Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram said. "Based on that, the city moved forward, we got left behind and I do not blame the city for that."
It took a judge less than one week to select an applicant for an open seat in the Banister District after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors couldn't reach an agreement.
A tenant is joining The Alexander Company's and the Danville Industrial Development Authority's White Mill project.
