Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Danville Register & Bee talked to several business owners — and a few residents — about the upcoming temporary casino that opens May 15.
Both people are being held on unrelated charges, authorities reported in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide early Monday morning.
The snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection.
Danville Police Capt. Keith Thompson said Monday afternoon the department had a person of interest in custody.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.