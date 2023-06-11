On June 1, Danville Kiwanis Club members heard from John "JR" Retziaff, general manager of the Danville-based Harley-Davidson Company located at 4870 Riverside Drive. Retziaff reviewed the founding of the Harley-Davidson Company in 1903 and he described his Danville operation as a "close-knit" company that quickly responds to customer needs. Retziaff also described a variety of twice-monthly charitable events such as toy runs for children, efforts to reduce food insecurity for children and other community-based events supported by the motorcycle community. Welcoming Retziaff is Carolyn Smith, Danville Kiwanis Club program chairperson.