At the July 20, Danville Riverview Rotary Club meeting, Rotarians Inez Rodenburg-Hasson, Peter Howard and JoAnn Howard spoke about their trip to Jamaica with a Rotary team to distribute wheelchairs to people in need.

Since 2001, Rotary International has helped distribute 895,000 wheelchairs in third-world countries.

The group of about 17 people distributed 260 wheelchairs at three sites in Jamaica. Health care, electricity, plumbing, housing — better than a shipping crate — and many other things Americans take for granted are often unavailable except where the tours go.

Local Rotary clubs and other humanitarian organizations at the site had previously identified those most in need of wheelchairs before the team arrived.

One 11-year-old girl, identified as Tamara, who demonstrated this need was in an accident seven years ago. She could not move around her house or anywhere else without someone carrying her until she received her wheelchair from the Rotary team.