College basketball roundup

No. 5 Auburn 82, South Carolina 71: Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with a victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers secured the No. 1 seed for next week's league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

Smith made 3 of 3 3-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games, when he's averaging 25 points. Kessler scored 11 and Wendell Green 10 for the Tigers. Kessler played his second straight game with a brace on his left shoulder from an injury sustained last weekend against Tennessee.

All four are in their first season with the Tigers.

Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points, including 16 in the second half. James Reese V scored 18 and Erik Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63: Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season, and No. 7 Kentucky beat Florida on Saturday to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Wildcats ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. He responded with a dunk in the first half after Florida cut a 16-point lead to six and was at his best after the break.

Sahvir Wheeler added 13 points for the visitors, and Kellan Grady chipped in 11.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Duriji added 10 points in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him two games.

No. 11 Villanova 78, Butler 59: Justin Moore and No. 11 Villanova got defensive in their tune-up for the Big East Tournament.

Moore scored 16 points, Jermaine Samuels added 15 and the Wildcats broke away early to beat Butler on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova. The Wildcats shot 49% while holding the Bulldogs to 36%, including a 1-for-11 start.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 19 points. Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds. Butler's Bryce Nze had a team-high nine rebounds but was slowed by four fouls.

No. 13 Tennessee 78, No. 14 Arkansas 74: The first half, No. 13 Tennessee looked totally prepared for the SEC Tournament and beyond. After that, things got more precarious.

Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the Volunteers hold off No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday.

Zeigler finished with 13 points. His foul shot with 14 seconds left made it 77-74. After Arkansas’ JD Notae had an open 3-pointer rim out with 10 seconds to go, Zeigler made a free throw to clinch it.

Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 for Tennessee.

Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks. Stanley Ummude and Chris Lykes both had 15.

LSU 80, No. 25 Alabama 77: Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama on Saturday.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU, which came in having lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again.

ACC

Miami 75, Syracuse 72: Jordan Miller scored six of his 25 points in the final 25 seconds and finished with season-high 13 rebounds, Kameron McGusty had 15 of his 19 points after halftime and Miami scored the final 10 points in a 75-72 win over Syracuse on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Isaiah Wong scored 15 points and Charlie Moore added 11 points, eight assists and two steals for Miami.

Buddy Boeheim hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points for Syracuse. Joseph Girard III added four 3s and 17 points and Jimmy Boehem scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim scored in the paint to make it a 10-point game with 2:29 left but McGusty answered with a bucket 11 seconds later and Moore added a 3-pointer before Boeheim made two free throws to make to 72-65 with 1:10 to go.

Georgia Tech 82, Boston College 78: Jordan Usher scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Georgia Tech defeated Boston College in overtime on Saturday after losing a 15-point second-half lead.

The Yellow Jackets didn't make it easy on themselves, making just 4 of 8 free throws in overtime, but Michael Devoe finally clinched it by sinking the second of two attempts after his rebound on BC's potential game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Devoe had 18 points and eight rebounds for Georgia Tech, which ended a four-game losing streak, in which three games were decided by four points or less. Miles Kelly added 16 points.

Jaeden Zackery scored 19 points to lead Boston College, which will take a three-game losing streak into the ACC tournament that begins Tuesday in New York. DeMarr Langford added 17 points and eight rebounds, James Karnik had 16 points and Makai Ashton-Langford 11 points.

