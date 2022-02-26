College basketball roundup

No. 18 Arkansas 75, No. 6 Kentucky 73: JD Notae scored 30 points and Jaylin Williams had 4 of his 16 points in the final 1:22 as No. 18 Arkansas took down No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season.

Notae finished with eight assists, finding Williams for a jump shot to give the Razorbacks a 73-70 advantage with 1:22 to go that the Wildcats could not overcome. Williams finished with his sixth consecutive double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds.

Arkansas has won 13 of its last 14 games, including over then-No. 1 Auburn, to move into a two-way tie with Kentucky for second place in the Southeastern Conference standings with just two more games to play.

Both teams remain in contention for the regular-season league title.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games.

No. 20 Texas 82, West Virginia 81: Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and No. 20 Texas edged West Virginia 82-81 on Saturday.

Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns, and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.

Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road.

Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for last-place West Virginia. Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.

After starting the season 12-1, the Mountaineers have lost six straight and 13 of their last 14 games.

West Virginia was in position to post a big win. But Texas went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Febres with 4:38 remaining.

Texas shot 63% (26 of 41) from the floor and outrebounded the Mountaineers 28-17.

ACC

UNC 84, N.C. State 74: Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels, who didn’t leave any doubt against the last-place Wolfpack in a game UNC couldn’t afford to have mar their NCAA Tournament at-large resume.

Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each. It was a career best for Johnson, who played a season-high 29 minutes after Leaky Black left with a knee injury in the first half.

Terquavion Smith scored 20 points, Cam Hayes came off the bench to add 16 and Jericole Hellems added 11 for NC State, which has lost eight of its last nine. Leading scorer and rebounder Dereon Seabron had 11 points and two rebounds. NC State shot 38%.

Bacot scored the first six points in a game-opening 20-3 run. While the Tar Heels were hitting eight of their first 10 shots, NC State opened 1 of 8. The Wolfpack worked their way back to a nine-point deficit with 3:35 left but Manek hit a 3-pointer to begin an 8-0 run and the Tar Heels' lead was still 17 at the break, 46-29. Manek had 14 points and Bacot 11 with 10 rebounds with UNC shooting 50%.

