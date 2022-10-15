College football roundup

No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17: Michigan's massive offensive line opened huge holes and its speedy running backs took full advantage.

Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as the fifth-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.

The Wolverines finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football's leaders.

Michigan was dominant for much of the first half, but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.

Edwards scored twice and had career highs with 16 rushing attempts and 173 yards on the ground. Corum finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

No. 9 Mississippi 48, Auburn 34: Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a victory over Auburn on Saturday.

The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.

Ole Miss raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter.

Judkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run with 6:26 remaining to build the final margin.

Dart finished 9 of 19 for 130 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 115 on 14 carries. Evans had 136 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards. The Tigers had 301 yards rushing, but three turnovers.

Robby Ashford scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards and finished 8 of 17 passing for 140 yards.

Oklahoma 52, No. 19 Kansas 42: Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion, and Oklahoma defeated No. 19 Kansas on Saturday to end its three-game losing streak.

Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of Oklahoma's loss to TCU on October 1, and the offense had sputtered in nearly seven quarters without him heading into the Kansas game. But a week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, Oklahoma exploded for 701 yards.

Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners, who relieved some of the pressure that had been building for first-year coach Brent Venables.

It was Oklahoma’s 18th straight win over Kansas, with all the victories coming by double digits. The Sooners haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 1997.

Filling in for the injured Jalon Daniels (shoulder), Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas.

Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and caught two touchdown passes for Kansas. The Jayhawks lost their second straight and missed out on the chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

No. 22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21: Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers, and No. 22 Texas rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Iowa State on Saturday.

Ewers' third touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, put Texas up for good with 4:43 remaining.

Ford ended Iowa State's chance to re-take the lead, recovering a fumble by Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers deep in Texas territory with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it looked like Iowa State might move back in front, but spectacular receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a pass at the Longhorns 9-yard line.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards, his fifth straight game exceeding 100 for Texas. The Longhorns snapped snapped a three-game losing streak against the Iowa State. The Cyclones have lost four straight.

Iowa State, whose offense has struggled to score this season, had an opportunity to go up 14-0 six minutes into the second quarter. But Dekkers' pass was intercepted in the end zone by Ford.

No. 24 Illinois 26, Minnesota 14: Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its fifth straight game Saturday.

The Illini became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers' 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since at least 2000.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, held to just 21 yards on 4-for-12 passing, left early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Athan Kaliakmanis entered for the Gophers and was intercepted twice.

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, back from an ankle injury that forced him out of last week's game at Iowa in the first half, ran for a 5-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Illini up 20-14. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

STATE

Chattanooga 41, VMI 13: Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a win over VMI on Saturday.

Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a 31-10 halftime lead.

Ford, who finished with 172 yards, had a 62-yard scoring burst and Hutchinson connected with Javin Whatley for a 72-yard score before the half.

Hutchinson was 16 of 20 for 295 yards passing. The Mocs, ranked ninth in the coaches poll, rolled up 609 yards of total offense.

The Keydets finished with minus 2-yards rushing, thanks to five sacks and 156 total yards. Jahleel Porter had a 98-yard kickoff return that tied the game at 7.

Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21: Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion's rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss Saturday.

The Monarchs had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Hayden Wolff hit Isiah Paige with a 22-yard score and backup quarterback D.J. Mack added a 20-yard TD run and a 21-yard scoring toss out of a run-pass option to a wide-open Isiah Spencer for a 35-14 lead after three quarters.

Watson's third TD, a 67-yard run, put the Monarchs up 42-21 with 10 minutes remaining.

Wolff threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. ODU outgained the Chanticleers 525-454. The defense had seven sacks.

Grayson McCall was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns to reach 72 career scoring tosses, tying him with Alex Ross for the most in Coastal Carolina history. Sam Pinckney had for 113 yards receiving.

Coastal Carolina, which came in three spots shy of a Top 25 ranking, had a nine-game win streak snapped.