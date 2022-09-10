College football roundup

Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young's scramble set up Will Reichard's 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

"Houdini act,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama.

Texas had pressured last season's Heisman Trophy winner for most of the day, only to lose its grip on him late.

“We know what it takes,” Young said of the final drive that started at the Alabama 25 and moved across midfield in two plays. “We embrace that challenge. That's where we want to be at.”

Young's clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Crimson Tide, who struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch. Texas stuffed Alabama on fourth-and-inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:39 remaining.

“When his best was needed, he was really good," Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Young. “And that’s what we needed.”

Young also spoiled what could have been a program-defining victory for Texas and Sarkisian after last season's 5-7 finish. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter. Sarkisian said Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would have more tests to determine how bad it is.

The steady hand of backup Hudson Card and an inspired defense helped Texas build a 16-10 lead early in the fourth, and then drive for the lead again on Auburn's fourth field goal of the day.

Young was 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards with the scrambling TD throw to Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Jase McLellan had an 81-yard touchdown run for Alabama in the first quarter.

Alabama avoided its first nonconference regular-season loss since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe in Saban's first season.

“Nobody gave us a chance in this game. ... None of you, no one in the national media,” Sarkisian said. “We played like a team that believed it could win the game.”

No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12: With two Ohio State starting receivers sidelined with injuries, Marvin Harrison Jr. got another prime chance to shine on a team loaded with great wideouts.

Harrison, the son of a former NFL star, caught three touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the No. 3 Buckeyes beat Arkansas State on Saturday.

TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and Emeka Egbuka had a 51-yard TD reception for the Buckeyes.

Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished 16 for 24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State gained 538 yards.

No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7: Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah on Saturday.

Coming off an opening loss last week at Florida, Utah scored on nine consecutive drives, including eight touchdowns, over the final three quarters against the FCS Thunderbirds. The Utes had 599 yards of total offense.

Southern Utah got a break when Thomas fumbled later in the first quarter and Rodrick Ward recovered. On the next play, Grady Robison tied it at 7 on a quarterback draw that went for 28 yards. Utah didn’t allow any gains of 10 yards or more the rest of the game.

The Ute defense held the Thunderbirds to 85 total yards despite scoring quickly throughout the game. The blowout marked Utah’s highest-scoring game since beating UTEP 82-6 in 1973.

No. 15 Miami 30, Southern Miss 7: Some in-game adversity hit Miami for the first time this season. The Hurricanes responded.

A pair of third-quarter touchdowns — barely 2 minutes apart — changed the game, Henry Parrish rushed for 102 yards and a score, and No. 15 Miami pulled away in the second half to beat Southern Miss on Saturday.

The Hurricanes trailed for most of the second quarter, then shook off the slow start by scoring the game's final 27 points.

Wilcke completed 16 of 27 passes for 207 yards for the Golden Eagles. Brownlee had five of those catches for 102 yards.

No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30: Darren McFadden and Felix Jones make for some serious company. Rocket Sanders can now say he’s there with those all-time Arkansas running backs.

The Razorbacks’ sophomore running back ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns in helping the No. 16 Razorbacks beat South Carolina on Saturday.

Arkansas ran for 295 yards, and AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion also chipped in touchdowns.

Jefferson led a 14-play, 59-yard drive capped with his own 2-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to move Arkansas back ahead by two scores. South Carolina lost a fumble on its next possession and Jefferson added a touchdown pass to Warren Thompson in response, ultimately putting the Gamecocks too far behind to rally.

Spencer Rattler tried. The Oklahoma transfer threw for 371 yards and a touchdown on 23 of 38 passing with a touchdown for South Carolina, but was intercepted in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter by Dwight McGlothern. The Gamecocks had three turnovers.

Jefferson was 18 of 21 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. He ran for another 67 yards and the score on 19 carries.

No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3: Devin Leary kept finding the end zone for No. 18 North Carolina State, sometimes with a tough-nosed edge that had him unbothered by would-be tacklers.

“If I've got to get a little gritty, I’m willing to do it,” the quarterback said.

Leary's play was one of several positive signs for the Wolfpack in Saturday’s win against Charleston Southern in the team’s first chance to move past the shaky finish from its opener at East Carolina.

Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns, with four coming through the air. One that stood out was a perfect 24-yard wheel route to Jordan Houston down the left side. The other was a 40-yard strike over the middle to Anthony Smith after he shrugged blitzer Nick Perry off his back.

Leary's two rushing scores included a 12-yard keeper in the first quarter, when the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year bounced off three hard hits before reaching across the goal line for the game's first TD.

Charleston Southern's top highlight was a 48-yard field goal from Sam Babbush midway through the third quarter, stopping the Wolfpack's shutout bid. Ross Malmgren threw for 111 yards but found himself under repeated pressure. Charleston Southern managed 150 total yards to remain winless all-time against Bowl Subdivision teams.

No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25: With Sam Hartman behind center, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson feels pretty good about his team's chances.

Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt on Saturday.

“He’s played so much football and when he goes out there, he’s just got a command of things,” Clawson said. “And I think everybody else’s play kind of elevates with him. “He’s one of the premier quarterbacks in the country."

A.J. Swann passed for two touchdowns for Vanderbilt in relief of Mike Wright. Swann also ran for a 2-point conversion.

The Demon Deacons went ahead to stay when Wright threw a pass to the left under pressure that was intercepted by Coby Davis and returned 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“I felt like early in the game we started fast on defense and were playing competitively,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “But the interception for a touchdown was a momentum killer.

“We wanted to represent this program better today, but we didn’t. It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing.”

ACC

UNC 35, Georgia State 28: Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team Saturday, rallying for a victory over Georgia State after squandering an 18-point lead.

The Tar Heels were coming off a wild 63-61 victory at Appalachian State despite giving up a staggering 40 points in the fourth quarter.

The Atlantic Coast Conference school hit the road again to face Georgia State, which was hosting a Power 5 team in Atlanta for the first time in the 13-year history of its program.

Hampton finished with 110 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Darren Grainger threw three touchdown passes for Georgia State, which opened the season with a 35-14 loss at another Power 5 school, South Carolina.

Duke 31, Northwestern 23: Jordan Waters had a pair of touchdowns on the ground, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern on Saturday.

Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run for the Blue Devils. Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown run.

Hull caught 14 passes for a career-best 213 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and a score on the ground for the Wildcats, who trailed 21-0 in the opening 16 minutes. Ryan Hilinski was 36 of 60 for a personal-high 435 yards with two scores and an interception.

STATE

Presbyterian 21, Virginia Lynchburg 13: Nate Hayden passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns to help Presbyterian beat Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Presbyterian edged a school from the National Christian College Athletic Association despite losing the turnover battle 4-1 — with two interceptions and two fumbles.

Virginia Lynchburg got within one score with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, but its onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and Presbyterian ran out the clock.

Hayden was 21-of-32 passing with two interceptions for Presbyterian. Freshman Dominic Kibby made seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Worth Warner had three catches for 34 yards and two scores. Delvecchio Powell II carried it 15 times for 69 yards.

Hayden floated a 41-yard TD pass to Kibby to tie it at 7-all late in the opening half. Hayden later passed for 66 yards during a 13-play drive, capped by a 9-yard pass to Warner for a 14-7 lead. Warner's 13-yard touchdown catch made it 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.

CJ Brooks completed 17 of 40 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Lynchburg. Freshman Donmonic Perks had seven catches for 105 yards and a TD.