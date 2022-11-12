College football roundup

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14: Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury.

Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State’s rout of Indiana.

He returned to the sideline in the second half in street clothes with crutches.

Freshman Dallan Hayden stepped into the No. 1 back role in the second half and carried 19 times for 102 yards and touchdown. Receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ripped off a 71-yard touchdown on his only carry.

Day said both are possibilities if Henderson and Williams can't go next week, but the Buckeyes will be at a disadvantage if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as the Buckeyes got back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week. They'd already piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662.

No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24: If style points are important to No. 5 Tennessee, the Volunteers scored 66 of them Saturday.

Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead the Volunteers to victory over Missouri.

Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season to Georgia last week by setting a school record with 724 total offensive yards, eclipsing 718 against Troy in 2012.

Was that a statement to the College Football Playoff Committee?

The Volunteers did have trouble containing a Missouri attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 172 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 217.

The Tigers even cut the Vols' lead to 28-24 early in the third quarter before Tennessee took off.

“Kind of the wheels fell off,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the Vols' 38 unanswered points.

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and Bru McCoy caught nine passes for 111 yards.

Hooker threw for 229 yards in the first half (17 of 24) as Tennessee led 28-17 at intermission. Cook had 94 yards passing and 86 rushing for Missouri. His late 40-yard scramble set up a Harrison Mevis field goal as time expired.

No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10: LSU coach Brian Kelly told Harold Perkins Jr. he reminded him of Michael Jordan after the seventh-ranked Tigers beat Arkansas on Saturday.

The freshman linebacker, whose strip-sack of Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin with 1:17 left clinched the win and kept LSU's College Football Playoff hopes alive, had the flu before the teams kicked off, the coach said.

When Kelly told Perkins that his effort against the Razorbacks reminded him of MJ against the Jazz in 1997, Kelly said the teenager responded, “Who’s MJ?”

Perkins finished with two forced fumbles, four sacks and eight tackles. His teammate Mekhi Wingo pounced on the loose ball at the Arkansas 44 to clinch the win for LSU.

LSU’s defense allowed 249 yards to Arkansas’ offense, which by game’s end was down to its third-string quarterback.

The Razorbacks attempted to rally in the fourth quarter when Fortin entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby. Fortin threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.

Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries. Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards and an interception.

STATE

James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3: Todd Centeio passed for 304 yards, Kris Thornton had 140 yards receiving and the James Madison defense made three interceptions in a win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

James Madison scored the opening 17 points before Old Dominion made a field goal with five seconds left before halftime. Thornton had five catches for 131 yards in the first half for his 15th 100-yard receiving game.

Jailin Walker's second pick-6 of the season made it 27-3 for James Madison. Camden Wise made three field goals, with a career-long of 44 yards.

Centeio was also intercepted but Josh Toner forced a fumble on the return and Percy Agyei-Obese recovered it as the Dukes kept the ball.

Hayden Wolff was 12 of 22 for 112 yards passing with two interceptions for Old Dominion. Brendon Clark was picked off once in four passing attempts.

Richmond 21, Delaware 13: Jake Larson, Richmond's long placekicker, booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff for a win over Delaware on Saturday in a battle of ranked FCS teams.

The Spiders went 71 yards in 10 plays after the Blue Hens gave up the ball on downs at the Richmond 7. Reece Udinski was 5 of 6 on the drive, including a 45-yard completion on fourth-and-4 that put the ball at the Delaware 25. A spike, a 3-yard run and a spike set up Larson.

It was the third field goal for Larson, who connected on a 46-yarder in the first half and a 48-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter, and kept the Spiders tied for the league lead with a showdown with William & Mary next week.

Andrew Lopez, the short kicker, kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first half and a 29-yarder in the third quarter for the Spiders.

Udinski was 28 of 42 for 301 yards.

Richmond, No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll, is tied for first with No. 8 William & Mary and No. 21 New Hampshire. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when William & Mary plays at Richmond and New Hampshire visits Maine.