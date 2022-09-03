College football roundup

No. 8 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7: Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State.

The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.

McNamara started 1 of 5 and finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards, a total boosted by a short pass he threw that Roman Wilson turned into a 61-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play, running for a 20-yard score and going 4 of 4 for 30 yards through the air.

With McNamara under center, the Wolverines stalled at the Rams 13, 8 and 16 and settled for field goals in the first half that ended with them ahead 23-0.

Michigan's defense, which had seven sacks and an interception, contributed to the flurry of scores with a 45-yard touchdown off a fumble recovery early in the third.

The Rams avoided getting shutout midway through the fourth quarter when Clay Millen lofted a 34-yard pass that Tory Horton caught in the end zone to make it 44-7.

Millen, a redshirt freshman, was 16 of 20 for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

No. 13 N.C. State 21, East Carolina 20: No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go.

The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris' short touchdown run.

Holton Ahlers' keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.

The Wolfpack celebrated the miss, with Shyheim Battle emphatically waving that the kick was no good while coach Dave Doeren pumped his right fist.

ACC

UNC 63, Appalachian State 61: Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State on Saturday despite surrendering 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers.

Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State.

The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 49, Maye lofted a ball over the middle to D.J. Jones for a 42-yard touchdown pass on an all-out blitz by the Mountaineers to give North Carolina the lead with 2:50 left in the game.

App State responded with Brice throwing his fifth TD pass of the game, a 28-yard strike to Deshaun Davis with 31 seconds left. The Mountaineers went for the 2-point conversion — and the apparent win — but Brice's pass sailed just over Davis' head.

It seemed the game would end there, but UNC's Christopher Holliday returned the ensuing onside kick for a 43-yard touchdown — a mistake that gave the Mountaineers 31 seconds to try to score again. Sure enough, Brice found Kaedin Robinson for a 26-yard TD strike with 9 seconds left to cut the lead to 63-61.

The Mountaineers went for 2 but Brice was stopped short of the end zone.

The Tar Heels fell behind 21-7 before rattling off 34 straight points and silenced a record crowd of 40,168 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Maye threw three TD passes in the first half, including a 10-yard TD strike to Bryson Nesbit to give the Tar Heels a 28-21 lead with 1 second left.

It was the most points ever scored in a UNC game since the school started football in 1888.

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21: Al-Shadee Salaam scored on a 22-yard run with 2:43 to play, lifting Rutgers to a comeback victory over Boston College on Saturday in the schools’ season openers.

Rutgers had lost the last 11 meetings against Boston College.

Phil Jurkovec threw two of his three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers as BC opened a 21-12 lead midway through the third quarter before the Scarlet Knights rallied.

Aron Cruickshank had a 26-yard TD run and Kyle Monangai a 1-yarder for Rutgers.

STATE