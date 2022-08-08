cominedletters

Voting for sales tax

I am a resident of the Westover District who is voting in favor of the 1% sales tax referendum for school building improvements.

I am putting aside my concern over raising the sales tax because the need for improved facilities for young people in the county schools is easy to identify with the age of the buildings, the use of mobile classrooms at some schools, need for safer buildings and facilities required to educate people for the future. I am voting for the proposed sales tax increase because it will not apply to groceries, medication or certain agricultural products.

Pittsylvania County has eight schools that are from 58 to 84 years old. The buildings have aging heating and air conditioning units, aging roofs and many have mobile units that serve as classrooms.

One priority is to improve the space where learning takes place and improving the technology in the classrooms. It has been said that education can take place with a teacher and a student on a log, but that was before the advent computers, the internet, and other modern tools for education.

One penny will raise $3.8 million additional revenue each year for construction and renovation of the buildings used to educate the youth of the county.

Pittsylvania County Schools have been delivering a quality education for various needs from traditional college bound and also the career and technical education needed for the jobs of tomorrow. You and I have a chance to provide the students the buildings that will support their progress and help current and future students to be successful.

Roy Ford, Danville

Comments on two items

Comments regarding two items on the Friday editorial page:

Lynn Scmidt calls Rep. Cori Bush in particular and activist legislators in general ineffective. They are uncompromising, which makes working with others difficult, which makes bringing home productive legislation almost impossible. I don’t think anyone has accused our representative of being “activist” but the rest of the shoe certainly fits — he is proud of his animosity toward the other party, quite often votes against the majority of his own party on bipartisan legislation, and therefore has done little to advance issues which should be of concern to us, such as workforce development, broadband expansion and infrastructure repairs and enhancements. We deserve better than Good.

Regarding Kansas voters rejecting the position of their elected state legislators ... somewhere out there Dean Smith is smiling.

Peter Howard, Danville