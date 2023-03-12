To a person who may have been away from Virginia for some time, the commonwealth is practically unrecognizable with regard to legal gambling options.

A decade ago, a player’s only options were purchasing Lottery tickets at retail locations, betting on horses at the Colonial Downs racetrack or their network of off-track betting sites and playing bingo at charitable organizations. That was the extent of it. Today, Virginia is seeing a major expansion of gambling with the legalization of sports betting, casinos, historical horse racing at Rosie’s, online Virginia Lottery games, and an expanded charitable gaming portfolio.

For the average person, a game of chance is just that: a game. It may be a bet on a favorite team in the game against their archrival. It may be buying a chance at that big Mega Millions jackpot about which everyone is talking. It may be a trip with friends to the new casinos in Bristol and Portsmouth (and soon, Danville). Whatever the reason, for most people, gambling is a fun and exciting activity.

But for some people, gambling can become an addiction. According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, an estimated 2% to 4% of Americans have some sort of a gambling problem. Gambling addiction can damage lives and families. It can lead to financial ruin, bankruptcy and worse.

At the Virginia Lottery, we’ve worked to raise awareness of gambling addiction since we sold our first ticket in 1988. We produce public service announcements and brochures. We sponsor the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline and work to educate the public about what many people see as a mysterious addiction.

The Lottery works closely with the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling to help get that message across to Virginians. Above all, we work to promote the Helpline (888-532-3500). Calling that number is a good first step for someone who thinks they or a loved one may have a gambling problem. People can call, text or chat 24/7.

Two years ago, the law was changed to allow lottery games to be sold online, and as a result, the lottery is now tasked with regulating sports betting and casinos. As a part of that package, the law created a Voluntary Exclusion Program that allows people to opt out of most types of state-regulated gambling. This can be for a period of two years, five years or for life. Additionally, there are options specific to the Lottery’s online games, offering players the chance to remove themselves from play for one, three or six months.

Placing oneself on this list essentially bans the customer from playing and requires gaming operators to cease advertising efforts to the person. As of March 1, 568 people have enrolled in the VEP.

Of course, legislative support and solid partnerships are essential to raising awareness about problem gambling. The General Assembly passed a resolution this year designating March 2023 and March of each successive year as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Sportsbook operators and casinos operating in Virginia are required to have problem gambling awareness programs in place. Additionally, by law, these entities are required to contribute a percentage of monthly gaming revenues to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund. The fund is administered by Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and is used to develop and implement compulsive and problem gambling treatment and prevention programs.

For years, one of the biggest roadblocks in Virginia to helping problem gamblers was a lack of trained specialists in the area of gambling addiction. With the help of the newly established Problem Gambling Treatment and Support fund, and through the exceptional efforts of the VCPG and the DBHDS, those needs are now being addressed.

Years ago, we used to hear people say, “Why would the lottery be concerned with gambling addiction and problem gambling?” To a cynic, that may be a logical question of an entity that offers games of chance. There are few requirements placed on the Virginia Lottery in this area, which means most of what the lottery does to help raise awareness is done voluntarily. So, why do we care? Because it’s the right thing to do.

Shining a light on gambling addiction and how problem gamblers can seek help has been, and continues to be, a long-term commitment of the Virginia Lottery. As the avenues and volume of gambling continue to grow in Virginia, that light of public awareness must not be allowed to dim.