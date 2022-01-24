Community viewpoint: Blissful memories of a late natural historian

I met the late John Richard Bliss when I became director of the former Estelle H. Womack Museum of Natural History on the campus of Danville Community College in 2002.

During this time, I saw some old laminated newspaper articles from the Danville Register & Bee concerning the establishment of the museum. Many of these articles mentioned Richard, some supplemented by pictures of Richard hard at work designing the exhibits in 1986 before the museum’s opening in 1987. In these younger pictures of Richard, he resembled the late actor Christopher Reeve. There was even that “Superman” lock of black hair hanging down upon his forehead from the full head of black hair above.

Richard, a biology professor at DCC, had been working toward the museum’s birth for several years prior as then DCC President Dr. Walter Delaney had asked him about what efforts would be necessary to bring an actual natural history museum to the college. Prior to this time, what natural history presentation there was at DCC was limited to a number of exhibits of taxidermy and other preservation in DCC’s science department. Some had been prepared by Danville’s self-taught naturalist, John (Johnny) James Westbrook, and some were taxidermied by Richard’s late brother, Frank.

Richard would often stop by the museum to check on the exhibits. Although he was a man of fairly few words, many of those words remain with me today. They were like snippets of observations, but snippets are often more memorable than theses.

The previous museum director was in the habit of leaving sticky notes attached to various exhibits for Richard. In most cases the questions or comments didn’t make sense, so Richard quietly ignored them. One particularly strange note advocated the covering up of the private parts of the male taxidermied Asian sheep. Richard said that at the time, he wondered, jokingly if he were supposed to attach fig leaves to the male sheep, as was the custom for male human statues in Ancient Greece. Richard, of course, did not do this.

Richard believed in children being able to see real animal, rock, insect and plant specimens of the natural world. A child can assign a varying, creative, imaginary life force to the taxidermied animal, the once-fluttering, pinned butterfly or the fossil fish, now become rock, and surrounded by other rock which was once sand. The child may then ponder the present-day sandy shallows of a beach and the fish living within.

When we removed the entire contents of the museum from one place to another, we discovered large spider webs with their similarly oversized spiders beneath cases containing smaller preserved animals such as birds, squirrels, ground hogs, etc. Richard said “The spider is the natural history museum’s friend, consuming small bugs which would otherwise infest the preserved animals.”

I can still see Richard spooning a can of Beanie Weenies and sipping a Diet Pepsi while we took a break in the museum move.

One time, I joined Richard and his wife, Earlene, for dinner at a local Mexican restaurant. Richard proclaimed the healthiness of Mexican food, saying it contains bread, meat, vegetables and dairy (often in one wrap).

While writing this remembrance of Richard Bliss, I remind myself that such are our memories of friends who have passed on: comments and happenings here and there, all linked together to form a recollection of a life.

Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. At Richard’s funeral several weeks ago, his son, Rickie said; “To our family, my father was Superman!” (making me immediately recall that earlier photo and the time Richard visited the museum, wearing a Superman T-shirt, to which he good naturedly gestured while saying: “See!”). The congregation sang the hymn “Love at Home.” Rickie said it was a favorite hymn of his father, because he made sure there was love in their home, and that Richard especially liked the phrase: “Making life a bliss complete” (for the inclusion of the family surname).

In that vein, I’m sure Richard would have loved to have visited the “Sheer Bliss Little Bear Rock Shop” in Banner Elk, as my family did years ago. (He would have also enjoyed the rocks).

At Food Lion the other day, I glanced down at the packaged deli offerings and saw containers of “Red Bliss Potato Salad” for sale (called “Red Bliss” because of the red-skinned potatoes used).

I purchased a container of the potato salad, along with a Diet Pepsi, later spooning the potato salad and sipping the Diet Pepsi while enjoying blissful memories of a late natural historian and friend.