Cookbooks on loan from Danville Historical Society on display at Danville library

Long before GoFundMe and Kickstarter, the best way to raise money for a community project was to create a cookbook.

A cookbook was more than just a collection of recipes, it was a labor of love that brought people together for a common cause.

Whether to build a playground or support a church or hospital, cookbooks became instant time capsules of a local community. (They also were a snapshot of the era in which they were produced: the 70s were a very popular time for gelatin.)

This month, get into the holiday season by visiting the Ruby B. Archie Library to see a selection of cookbooks created by Danvillians over the years. These cookbooks, on loan from Danville Historical Society, feature recipes collected by area organizations and extend back decades.

And take home a sample of recipes from those books to make at home. Share your masterpiece on Facebook and Instagram with #danvillecookbook and #readdanvilleva.

Tag Danville Historical Society to be entered in to a drawing for a cookbook-themed door prize.

Do you have a home-cooked favorite dish? The society would love to see it. DHS is always looking for more cookbooks to add to the collection. To donate one to the society to preserve for posterity, email danvillehistorical@gmail.com.